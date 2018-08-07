‘Mini hockey stadium to help Pakistan produce top class players’

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan said Pakistan has plenty of talent in hockey and Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is striving hard to nurture that talent in a proper way; he expressed these views while talking to media at the final match of 71st Independence Day Celebrations Inter-School Hockey Tournament at the Mini Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Director Admin JavedChohan and Olympian NaveedAlam were also present on this occasion. Olympian NaveedAlam and Additional Manager Sports Unique Group of Colleges HabibAzhar also presented a shield to Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan on this occasion.

The final match of 71st Independence Day Celebrations Inter-School Hockey Tournament was played between DPS Model Town and Aitchison Campus Boys High School. DPS Model Town defeated Aitchison Campus Boys High School by a margin of 4-2 goals on penalty shoot outs in the title clash. In the stipulated time, both the teams had scored one goal each.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, in his media talk said, Sports Board Punjab is working hard for the revival of game of hockey and Mini Hockey Stadium laced with international standard astro-turf and floodlights playing a notable role in this regard.

“The newly-upgraded ground is providing a golden opportunity to young male and female hockey players to polish their hockey skills. Now the hockey players can utilize this top class facility 24 hours due to the installation of floodlights,” he added.

Answering a question, Muhammad Aamir Jan said the Mini Hockey Stadium will help Pakistan in producing several top class hockey players in future. “Sports Board Punjab will utilise all of its resources for the revival of hockey, the national game of Pakistan,” he maintained.