NAVTTC to impart technical training for women

Islamabad: The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will impart technical and vocational training to women for their economic stability and to make them useful citizen of the country.

NAVTTC will train around number of girls and special attention will be given to the needy women related training courses, senior official of NAVTTC Sadaf Hameed said Monday while Talking to APP.

She said that different courses like beautician, cooking, baking, stitching and specially IT courses will be given to the women for their empowerment. NAVTTC, she said, was playing an important role for economic emancipation of women and imparting training in various courses enabling them for home based business or jobs in industries and relevant organizations.