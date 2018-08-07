Kizilbashing win Aslam Memorial Bridge Tournament

KARACHI: Kizilbashing emerged as the champions in the 23rd edition of the Aslam Memorial Bridge Tournament 2018 which concluded here at the Aslam Bridge Hall, housed in the National Stadium, the other day.

Comprising Anwar Mumtaz Kizilbash, Tehsin Gheewala, Anis-ur-Rahman, Hasan Askari, Rashid-ul-Ghazi and Sheikh Abdul Muqeet, Kizilbashing won the two-day event by accumulating 96.03 points in seven rounds.

The Karachi Bridge Associates (KBA), led by its president Dr Minhaj Qidwai, and also featuring Faraz Hyder, Abdul Ghaffar Qureshi and Abdul Kader Bhurgri, claimed the runners-up slot with an aggregate of 89.02 points.

The Mind Sports Association of Pakistan (MSAP), captained by its chairman Khurshid Hadi, and also having seasoned campaigners Kemal Shoaib, Abdul Rahman Allana, Major Akhtar Zaidi and Javed Ahmed Miran, finished third with 76.44 points.

The fourth position was clinched by Shahab IV, comprising Shahab Latif Khan, Abdul Qadir Sakaria, Farhat Abbas and Muhtashim Ashai, who aggregated 70.85 points. They were leading the table at the end of the second round.

Bilal, having Shahin Iqbal, Parvez Mirza, Gulzar Ahmed Bilal, Farrukh Liaquat and Ghufran Ashraf, settled with the fifth position as they secured 70.29 points.Only eight teams contested the annual event, which offered handsome prize money of Rs150,000, donated by Khurshid Hadi, founder chairman of MSAP and former president of the PBF.