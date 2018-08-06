Jansher greets new PSF chief

LAHORE: Former world squash champion Jansher Khan Sunday congratulations new Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on his election as new president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF).

JanSher further said: “I am happy with the fact that PSF President is a sportsman and a good squash player. He has a great knowledge of the game and takes personal interest in sports activities especially squash, which is a good sign.”

Jansher also hoped that with the patronage of new PSF president there will be whole lot improvement and development in squash and in the federation alike and the country will regain its lost glory. Jansher also commended the efforts of senior vice president (SVP) of PSF for the resumption of 19 senior international tournaments in 2018. Jansher further added that the PSF should reassure the holding of junior international tournaments along with seniors which would pave the way for a better tomorrow in the game. Record World Open title winner JanSher suggested that if more attention is paid on grass root level, it will flourish game in the country.

He also suggested that PSF should pay more attention on junior national academies as compared to senior academies because investing in juniors will be more productive for squash.Jansher, who led the world of squash for 10 years, believed that if the players work hard then no one could stop Pakistan from become the squash power house yet again.Four times super series champion further added that it is quite alarming and disappointing to see the poor condition of squash in Pakistan which ruled the world for 40 years.

He said that its disappointing to seen India, which was nowhere among top fifty then is now have players among top fifteen while Pakistan players have no such performance even in top eighty,The former champion said that PSF must adopt toughest measures for bring Pakistan back in world of squash and for that appropriate measure should be envisaged.