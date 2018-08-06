Islamabad, Model Town FC win matches in U19 Women Football

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

KARACHI: Islamabad and Model Town Women FC registered victories in the National Under-19 Women Football Championship at Lahore on Sunday.
At the City School Ground, Islamabad crushed Balochistan 6-0 thanks to Eshal Faiz’s hat-trick. She landed goals in 53rd, 66th and 70th minutes. Iman Faiz, Yusra Malik and Vera Ayub scored one goal apiece.
Model Town Women FC whacked Punjab 4-2. Dua Gilani hit goals in 27th, 38th and 60th minutes. Hiba Farhan had one in the 56th minute. For Punjab, Mahtabul and Ghulam Fatima netted one goal apiece.
