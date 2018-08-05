Doctors’ ‘negligence’ protested in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The relatives of a patient staged a protest after he died at the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital due to alleged negligence of doctors on Saturday.

Following the incident, the relatives of the deceased and other people staged protest by placing the body on the road outside the hospital. The protesters said that Sanaullah admitted to hospital due to stomach problem. “The condition of Sanaullah deteriorated in the hospital but there was no doctor available to provide him proper treatment,” said one of the protesters. They asked the government to take action against doctors or else they would intensify the protest. However, the protesters dispersed peacefully after the authorities assured them to take action against the delinquent officials.