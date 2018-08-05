Israeli Druze hold mass rally to protest Jewish nation law

TEL AVIV: Tens of thousands of Israeli Druze and their supporters rallied in central Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest a new law they say makes them second-class citizens, an AFP reporter said.

The law, which passed last month and is part of Israel’s so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution, proclaims the country the nation state of the Jewish people.

It makes no mention of equality or democracy, implying the country’s Jewish character takes precedence, and speaks of Israel as the historic homeland of the Jews, who have a "unique" right to self-determination within its borders.

Arabs have strongly criticised the legislation, particularly those from Israel’s 130,000-strong Druze community. Druze, unlike other Arabs who may volunteer, are subject to compulsory service in the military or police alongside Jewish Israelis. Holding colourful Druze flags, protestors at Saturday’s demonstration chanted "equality".

"Despite our unlimited loyalty to the state, the state doesn’t consider us equals," Israeli Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Muafak Tarif said in a speech.