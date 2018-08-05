Sun August 05, 2018
August 5, 2018

Broken roads

This is to draw the attention of the municipal authorities to Karachi’s broken roads. The road section that runs from the Matric Board office to Metroville is in the worst shape. Potholes on the road have made it difficult for commuters to travel smoothly along the road.

These rough roads are one of the primary causes of an increasing rate of road accidents. The authorities concerned need to look into the matter as soon as possible and carry out the repair and maintenance of the road in a timely manner.

Nimra Ali ( Karachi )

