Cotton improves

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi : Trading activity slightly improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates increased Rs200/maund.
Karachi Cotton Association increased the official spot rates to Rs9,400/maund (37.324kg) and Rs10,074/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs9,560/maund and Rs10,245/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.
Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that prices increased Rs800/maund in the last few days to record level of Rs9,500/maund. “Prices have seen unusual fluctuation of Rs1,400/maund in two weeks,” he added.
Karachi cotton market recorded 13 transactions of around 5,200 bales at the rates of Rs9,300 to Rs9,500/maund. Deals were recorded from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Kotri, Hyderabad, Vehari, Burewala, Chichawatni, Samandri, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh and Haroonabad.
Karachi : Trading activity slightly improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates increased Rs200/maund.
Karachi Cotton Association increased the official spot rates to Rs9,400/maund (37.324kg) and Rs10,074/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs9,560/maund and Rs10,245/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.
Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that prices increased Rs800/maund in the last few days to record level of Rs9,500/maund. “Prices have seen unusual fluctuation of Rs1,400/maund in two weeks,” he added.
Karachi cotton market recorded 13 transactions of around 5,200 bales at the rates of Rs9,300 to Rs9,500/maund. Deals were recorded from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Kotri, Hyderabad, Vehari, Burewala, Chichawatni, Samandri, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh and Haroonabad.
Comments