Sat August 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Media role in polio eradication efforts praised

MINGORA: Media has played an important role in polio eradication by raising public awareness about the disease and importance of vaccination to prevent child deaths and disabilities, said a official on Friday.

“We have the only challenge to convince a handful of parents for cooperation with the government, who are influenced of the negative propaganda of certain anti-state elements and refused to vaccine their infants that also endangered all the children against this chronic disease,” said Deputy Commissioner of Swat, Saqib Raza. He was speaking at a the inaugural session of two-day media sensitisation workshop for journalists conducted by Emergency Operations Centre on PEI here.

