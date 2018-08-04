Media role in polio eradication efforts praised

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Media has played an important role in polio eradication by raising public awareness about the disease and importance of vaccination to prevent child deaths and disabilities, said a official on Friday.
“We have the only challenge to convince a handful of parents for cooperation with the government, who are influenced of the negative propaganda of certain anti-state elements and refused to vaccine their infants that also endangered all the children against this chronic disease,” said Deputy Commissioner of Swat, Saqib Raza. He was speaking at a the inaugural session of two-day media sensitisation workshop for journalists conducted by Emergency Operations Centre on PEI here.
MINGORA: Media has played an important role in polio eradication by raising public awareness about the disease and importance of vaccination to prevent child deaths and disabilities, said a official on Friday.
“We have the only challenge to convince a handful of parents for cooperation with the government, who are influenced of the negative propaganda of certain anti-state elements and refused to vaccine their infants that also endangered all the children against this chronic disease,” said Deputy Commissioner of Swat, Saqib Raza. He was speaking at a the inaugural session of two-day media sensitisation workshop for journalists conducted by Emergency Operations Centre on PEI here.
Comments