Monsoon plantation drive at Diplomatic Enclave

Islamabad: Inspector General Islamabad Jan Muhammad kicked off monsoon plantation drive by planting sapling at Diplomatic Enclave.

The event was attended by diplomats of various countries along with high officials of police and students.

DIG Security Waqar Chuhan at Diplomatic Enclave and SSPs were also presented in the event. Waqar Chuhan also planted the plants.

He also thanked IG Islamabad and diplomatic for gracing the event.

The police official deployed at Diplomatic Enclave while taking to this agency said, “We are running plantation drive for the last two years, and the drive had turned the whole area into green and refreshing.”

He said, that under the drive around 1,000 trees of fruits and local species will be planted at various locations already been identified by the officials.

He said during last tree plantation drive around 1000 plants of local species were planted at various points including offices and police barracks.

The survival rates of saplings planted by the police are more than 90 per cent, he added.

He said that special incharge had been deputed to look after the growth of trees planted during the last tree plantation drives. “Trees are symbols of life and ensure clean and healthy environment. We are playing our role and urged the citizens to actively participate in the monsoon drive launched by the federal and provincial governments,” he added.