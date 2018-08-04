Two drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The district police on Friday arrested two alleged drug peddlers from Abbas Nagar and Uch Sharif areas and recovered narcotics from their possession. On a tip-off, the Abbas Nagar police raided a den in its jurisdiction and arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered narcotics from him. In another incident, the Uch Sharif police taking action on a tip-off raided in its area and nabbed an alleged drug pusher. The area police also recovered drugs from his possession. The police recovered total 1,620 grams hashish from the possession of the accused persons. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation. Dry weather forecast for city: The Met Office forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the Bahawalpur city during the next 24 hours. On Friday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded between 41 to 43 degrees Centigrade. The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during the next 24 hours.