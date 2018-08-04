Independents proving a headache for PTI, PML-N

MULTAN: The fulfilment of expectations of independent MPAs-elect by PTI and PML-N has become a headache for both the parties involved in a race to grab the Punjab chief minister’s office, The News has learnt.

The problem is more serious for the PTI than the PML-N which is working on a new formula developed after consultations with the PPP, a senior PPP leader confided to The News. Informal chats held with independent MPAs-elect reveal that each independent caught by PTI senior leader Jahangir Tareen is expecting recovery of election expenses and at least a ministry in the Punjab cabinet. Both the parties are unable to attain the required numbers for the Punjab chief minister after failing to meet the demands of independents. One of these MPAs-elect from Multan demanded Tareen for formal commitment to induct him as local government minister.

Some MPAs-elect have claimed Rs 40 to Rs 50 million election expenses. However, they demanded not only the reimbursement of election expenses but also guarantee that they would be inducted in the Punjab cabinet. Tareen has captured less than a dozen MPAs from southern Punjab and produced them before Imran Khan wrapping them up in a PTI flag. However, the independents joining the PTI were expecting more than the commitments made with them, a PTI senior leader observed.

He confided to The News that Tareen had done a great job honestly, as he moved around the entire region and personally approached the independents compared to those waiting for their nomination as PTI candidate for the chief minister’s slot. Tareen dedicated all his efforts voluntarily in a bid for the PTI government in Punjab, he added. "I wish to be sworn as Punjab minister for local government and PTI leadership has assured me in the first interaction when I visited Bani Gala. I cannot accept any offer from PTI other than a ministry," the MPA-elect said on the condition of not disclosing his name. The MPA-elect is too young. He contested the election for the first time and remained successful.

The majority independent MPAs from Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions demanded the PTI leadership recovery of not only election expenses but inducting them as at least minister or parliamentary secretary equal to the minister, the MPA-elect said.

A senior PPP leader told The News that a viable formula had been developed between PPP and PML-N, which would be able to accommodate maximum independents in the Punjab cabinet. There was a consensus that an independent MPA-elect would be inducted in the Punjab cabinet on bringing at least three other independents, he said.

Each group of three MPAs would be offered one ministry and sub-committees of the Punjab Assembly, the PPP leader said, adding that work had been initiated on the formula in the last couple of days. On the other hand, this scribe talked to the MPAs elected on PTI ticket, who expressed their disappointment on preferring the independents for the Punjab cabinet.

The Election Commission of Pakistan statistics show that out of 94 Punjab Assembly slots from southern Punjab, the PTI had won 44 seats followed by PML-N 29, independents, the PML-Q 2 and one seat each by Awami Raj Party and MMA.

The PTI has won the majority seats from Multan by capturing eight slots from the district and six each from Dera Ghazi Khan and

|Muzaffargarh. The PPP could only four seats from Rahim Yar Khan and one slot from Multan.