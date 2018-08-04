Three more MPs-elect join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Two more MNAs-elect and one member-elect of Punjab Assembly Friday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, as the largest party in the National Assembly continued its push for increasing the number of its MNAs-elect.

MNAs-elect Bashir Qureshi and Ali Muhammad Mehar called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan here at Banigala and formally became part of his party. Moreover, Alamdar Qureshi, who was elected from PP-277 also joined PTI. Hence out of 13 independents, eight MNAs have joined ‘Team Imran’. Similarly, as many as 25 independent MPAs-elect of the Punjab Assembly also become part of PTI, as Imran chaired a series of meetings on formation of government in the centre and in provinces with coalition partners. According to PTI Information secretary Fawad Chaudhry, they had enough numbers of lawmakers-elect to form government in the Centre and Punjab. He claimed that his party had now over 185 legislators in provincial assembly on their side.

Reacting to widely-condemned torching of schools in Gilgit-Baltistan, Imran in a tweet said, “shocking and condemnable torching of schools in GB, more than half of them girls schools. This is unacceptable and we will ensure security of schools as we arer committed to focusing on eduction, especially girls’ education, which is integral to Naya Pakistan”.

In another development, ex-CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak apologised to the nation through a video message and said that he had already apologised before a court with regards to his remarks during the election campaign. He clarified that his objective was to highlight social ills, as sale and purchase of vote during elections was part of this but if this hurt sentiments of any one, then he would apologise.