Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PCB’s annual awards ceremony on 8th

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host its annual cricket awards ceremony in Karachi on August 8. Left-arm-batsman Fakhar Zaman has emerged favourite in categories of best batsman and cricketer of the year. Hassan Ali is likely to win award for best bowler of the year.On the other hand, there is stern competition for award of all-rounder of the year as Shadab Khan and Fahim Ashraf have both performed exceptionally well.Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq’s nephew Imamul Haq is likely to be awarded with emerging cricketer of the year award. Separate awards will be awarded in said categories in ODIs, T20Is and Test matches.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar