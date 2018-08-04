PCB’s annual awards ceremony on 8th

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host its annual cricket awards ceremony in Karachi on August 8. Left-arm-batsman Fakhar Zaman has emerged favourite in categories of best batsman and cricketer of the year. Hassan Ali is likely to win award for best bowler of the year.On the other hand, there is stern competition for award of all-rounder of the year as Shadab Khan and Fahim Ashraf have both performed exceptionally well.Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq’s nephew Imamul Haq is likely to be awarded with emerging cricketer of the year award. Separate awards will be awarded in said categories in ODIs, T20Is and Test matches.