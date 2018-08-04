Sindh crush Karachi Women FC in U-19 football

KARACHI: Sindh overwhelmed Karachi Women FC 4-1 in their group outing of the National Under-19 Women Football Championship at the City School Ground, Lahore, on Friday.

Maleeha hit a fine brace. She was joined on the scoresheet by Laiba and Sadia with one goal each. Fatima landed the consolation goal for the losers.Meanwhile at the same venue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Abbottabad 1-0 thanks to Kainat’s goal from the spot.At Model Town Academy Football Ground, Punjab whipped Mirpurkhas’s Star Women FC 8-0 courtesy of Ghulam Fatima’s four goals. Mahreen Gul hit three and Sunaina landed one.

Islamabad crushed Layyah’s Young Rising Stars 10-0. Eshaal Faiz emerged as a star performer, striking five goals. Iman Faiz, Vera Ayub, Yusra Malik, Fiza Hussain and Aima Irfan scored one goal apiece.