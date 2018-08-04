LLP names squad for Socca Seven-a-Side World Cup

KARACHI: Leisure Leagues Pakistan (LLP) has announced a 14-member squad for the Socca Seven-a-Side Football World Cup, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from September 23.

Pakistan’s renowned football coach Tariq Lutfi will coach Pakistan squad and will also accompany the team during the 32-team mega event. Lutfi is considered the best football coach in Pakistan. He has coached both men’s and women’s national teams.

He has also coached departmental teams and is currently coaching SSGC team. Pakistan have been placed in Group ‘B’ along with Spain, Russia, and Moldova.

The squad comprises ten players of Lahore’s ICAW club which won Pakistan’s National Leisure Leagues Championship last month, one player each from the other three semi-finalist teams and one player from Street Children Football team.

The semi-finalists’ management recommended the player from their teams. Peshawar’s Muhammad Alamgir, Quetta’s Muhammad Kashif, Karachi’s Zafar Khan and Sameer Khan from Pakistan’ Street Child World Cup team bolster Pakistan’s chances in the event.

Chairman World Group Mehmood Trunkwala has advised the players to work diligently and improve their game before the football extravaganza in Lisbon. World Group owns Leisure Leagues Pakistan.

The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups. After playing matches against one another in the group, two top teams from each group will qualify for the last-16 round. Squad: Afaq Ahmed, Hafiz Muhammad Waleed, Umer Javeed, Haider Ali, Saad Ali Khan, Zaid Mehmood, Aamir Iqbal Gondal, Abdul Hanan Javad, Zabi Ullah Warraich, Zubair Adil (Lahore), Muhammad Alamgir (Peshawar), Muhammad Kashif (Quetta), Zafar Khan (Karachi), Sameer Ahmed.