Bikes, cars, other vehicles taken away

LAHORE: At least 31 motorcycles, three cars, five rickshaws and a pickup van were stolen from various parts of the metropolis on Thursday. Cars were taken away from the areas of Ichhra, Mozang and Shera Kot. Bikes were stolen from Ichhra, Kahna, Shalimar, Shafiqabad, Naulakha, Badami Bagh, Race Course, Mughalpura, Gujjarpura, Iqbal Town and other parts of the city.

Houses burgled:Robbers looted valuables worth Rs40 lakh from the house of one Saleem Ahmad in Defence C, valuables worth Rs8 lakh from the house of one Junaid in Defence A, cash Rs75,000 and gold ornaments from the house of one Ejaz in Sanda, cash Rs82,000 and a cell-phone from the shop of one Asadullah in Baghbanpura, cash Rs2 lakh from one Shahid in Nawab Town, Rs4 lakh from one Ali Rizwan in Township, Rs1 lakh from one Zikria in Muslim Town and Rs63,000 from one Imran in Nawankot. Robbers snatched five bikes and other valuables in the areas of Nishtar Colony, Liaqatabad, Shadbagh, Manga Mandi and Harbanspura.

Injured in blast: A 40-year-old man was injured when a blast occurred in a factory in Qazi Town, Multan Road on Thursday. As per rescuers, it was yet to be ascertained whether it was a cylinder blast or explosion due to gas leakage. The injured man identified as Mustafa, was rushed to a local hospital where his condition was said to be critical.