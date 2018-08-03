Aslam Memorial Bridge begins today

KARACHI: Khurshid Hadi, Founder Chairman, Mind Sports Association of Pakistan (MSAP), and a former President of the Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF), has added value by sponsoring the latest edition of the Aslam Memorial Bridge Tournament 2018 which will be getting underway here at the Aslam Bridge Hall, housed in the National Stadium, on Friday (today).

The tournament, an annual feature in the bridge calendar for the past couple of decades, is organised to pay homage the late Muhammad Aslam Shaikh, a former Secretary of the PBF, who was murdered in August 1995. He has been hailed as person who had devoted his life for the development of the game. The PBF and the KBA had jointly instituted the memorial event in 1996 and it has been held regularly since then. The MSAP Chairman, Khurshid Hadi, has now added greater attraction of prize money and the KBA was approaching all duplicate bridge players to make it a grand and memorable one.

Khurshid Hadi’s own team, comprising of some of the bridge stalwarts, will also be participating in the event alongwith other fancied outfits, expected to turn up in event being held in the memory of one of the most eminent bridge personalities of the country. The activities of duplicate bridge are in full swing at the Aslam Bridge Hall, despite difficult approach due to development work being carried on at the National Stadium.

The Aslam Memorial Bridge Tournament 2018 will be spread over two successive days and the proceedings will start 2.30 pm on both days.