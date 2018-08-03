A remarkable victory

While other political parties have been limited to regional areas, the PTI has emerged as the only political party to have achieved remarkable success throughout the country – from Karachi to Peshawar.

The post-election situation has made it clear that after having won a majority in the centre and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the PTI is also in a strong position to form governments in the provinces of Punjab and Balochistan.

Since childhood, we have been taught that brave people are not afraid of tough situations and that it is quite natural for one to face difficulties in the struggle for a noble cause. But truth ultimately wins. The best example of this is Imran Khan. When he took up cricket as his profession, he touched the skies by winning the World Cup for Pakistan. Furthermore, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital reflects his determination and commitment to curb cancer.

Imran Khan decided to join politics almost 22 years ago to ensure justice in society. Today, not only has he proved himself as an unconquerable politician, after winning all five seats he contested on, but is also all set to lead the country as its prime minister. Interestingly, in the 2002 elections, Imran Khan was only able to secure his seat. However, his recent victory has proved that politics must be based on the noble cause of serving people with honesty and dedication.

No doubt, Imran Khan’s recent success is the result of his selfless struggle, firm faith in God, public support and, most importantly, his leadership qualities to lead a multi-disciplinary team under the umbrella of the PTI. On a daily basis, activists from different political parties and prominent personalities belonging to various walks of life are joining the PTI to support Imran Khan’s cause of ensuring social justice and a corruption-free Pakistan.

It is a common belief that the pen is mightier than the sword. Imran Khan has also authored various books to express his views and share his experience. His book titled ‘Pakistan: A Personal History’ is worth reading. In the book, he has mentioned various incidents that happened during his journey from cricketer to party chief. The book also provides foreign policy guidelines that are in the best interests of Pakistan and its people.

“Today when Pakistani youth are [sic] living in a society in which there is [a] gaping ethical vacuum, they are in critical need of a deep and comprehensive education based upon [Allama] Iqbal’s multi-faceted philosophy,” Imran Khan writes in his book while paying tribute to our national poet. Considering Allama Iqbal his role model, Imran Khan laid the foundation of his political party on the basis of justice, humanity and self-esteem. On various occasions, he vowed to transform our beloved country into a welfare state that follows the model of Medina and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

I personally believe that the unfortunate demise of Quaid-e-Azam after Pakistan’s first anniversary resulted in the exploitation of the political turmoil the country found itself in at that time. Today, Imran Khan has raised the slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’ – this slogan is actually to ensure the implementation of the ideology of Pakistan, where all citizens will be equal in the eyes of the state. The recent election results are undeniable proof that the people have trusted in Imran Khan’s leadership wholeheartedly.

These election results reflect the direct relationip between better performance and political stability. Those who were taunting Imran Khan for taking U-turns are today regretting not having shown flexibility to the public’s demands.

Imran Khan’s post-election address to the nation is being lauded on both national and international levels. This reflects the acknowledgment that the Imran Khan-led Naya Pakistan has received. In response to his commitment of establishing cordial relations with the international community, world leaders, including of China, Saudi Arabia, India and Turkey have felicitated him.

This massive victory has enabled the PTI’s leadership to focus on fulfilling the promises of ensuring social justice, curbing corruption, turning Pakistan into a welfare state and ending the country’s dependency on foreign debts. These goals can only be achieved if a team solely and wholly based on merit is selected for the federal and provincial cabinets.

The writer is patron-in-chief of thePakistan Hindu Council.

Twitter: @RVankwani