Water on the road

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the issue of stagnant rainwater on the Main Bazaar-Ballo Khel Road, which passes through the central graveyard and leads towards Ballo Khel. Whenever it rains, the rainwater stands on this section of the road and remains there for days until it dries up on its own.

On the one hand, it creates a lot of problems for the passers-by – as this road is the main artery which links Ballo Khel with the central city – and on the other hand it damages the road. Moreover, since the road runs through a cemetery, the graves which lie near this part of the road are also being affected adversely. The authorities concerned are requested to look into the matter on a priority basis and take concrete measures to save the residents of Ballo Khel from further inconvenience.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali