Nigerian delegation visits Bahria Town Karachi

Karachi: Bahria Town Karachi welcomed six-member delegation from Nigeria. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the delegation in order to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and to highlight the softer and positive image of Pakistan to the International Community. The delegation visited Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. While in Karachi, they specially showed interest in visiting Bahria Town Karachi.

The delegation consisted of Mr. Jonathan Mela Juma, Acting Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Nigeria, Mr. Okeke John Chinaka, Reporter, Authority Newspaper Limited Abuja, Mr. Opurum Kingsley Chukwuma, Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Leadership Newspaper, Ms. Sadiyat Inoh Abah, Broadcast Journalist, Africa Independent Television – Nigerian Satellite Television Station, Mr. Mannir Dan-Ali Ali, Chief Executive Officer/Editor-in-Chief, Media Trust Limited and Ms. Cecilia Umaru Gayya, Director General Administrative Staff, College of Nigeria, Topo-Badagry.

Management Bahria Town Karachi gave the delegation a detailed briefing about the projects of Bahria Town Karachi and gave them the tour of the town. On this occasion, Mr. Jonathan Mela Juma shared his enthusiasm about the projects by saying that, “after seeing the Bahria Town Karachi, it’s very clear that great ideas, extensive planning, conceptualization and a highly motivated team is behind this project”. He not only congratulated the Bahria Town team for their hard work and intention of providing the best to their country but also to the people who showed confidence in the project and made it successful. He further said that, “this project has everything, from hospital to schools, to sports facilities, cinema, golf course, dancing fountain, and zoo. In short this project has every possible facility which he has not seen in any other housing projects.”****