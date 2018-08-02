Jailed British anti-Muslim activist Robinson released

LONDON: Jailed British anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson has been released on bail after his appeal against a conviction for contempt of court was partially granted.

Robinson, 35, was arrested in May outside a courthouse in Leeds, northern England, while making video recordings about a trial related to child molestation and jailed for 13 months. The case has attracted international attention after sources said a representative of US President Donald Trump had raised it with Britain’s ambassador to the United States following lobbying by the right-wing Breitbart.com website.

Robinson’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, although he uses a number of aliases. He is a founder of the English Defence League (EDL), which has organised violent demonstrations against Islamic immigrants in the UK in the past decade. Appeal Court judges on Wednesday ruled that the process of convicting Robinson in Leeds was flawed as the proceedings were completed too quickly. He will be released from custody pending a rehearing, a date for which has yet to be set. Robinson’s supporters in court clapped when his release was announced.