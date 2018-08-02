Financial challenges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The PTI-led federal government has so many economic challenges to deal with. The party has to draft policies to tackle the debt crisis. For paying off the debt, the party should consider strengthening the domestic industry.
The government should make the use of its resources to uplift its export sector. We hope that the PTI will work towards making Pakistan a financially independent country.
Shakeel Phullan
Turbat
