Thu August 02, 2018
August 2, 2018

Financial challenges

The PTI-led federal government has so many economic challenges to deal with. The party has to draft policies to tackle the debt crisis. For paying off the debt, the party should consider strengthening the domestic industry.

The government should make the use of its resources to uplift its export sector. We hope that the PTI will work towards making Pakistan a financially independent country.

Shakeel Phullan

Turbat

