KU awards 36 PhD, 34 MPhil degrees

The Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) of Karachi University on Wednesday awarded 71 degrees -- 36 PhD, 34 MPhil and a Masters in Sciences degree — in various disciplines.

According to the KU spokesperson, BASR recently held its meeting under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan. In the meeting, the varsity’s high-ups decided to confer degrees on successful candidates.

After the BASR decision, KU registrar Prof Dr Majid Mumtaz notified the names of candidates who have successfully completed their research work and are eligible for degrees. The varsity has awarded 36 PhD degrees. Qurban Ali, a student of the agriculture department, Muhammad Hayat of chemistry, Shumaila Shafket from English, Zahra Nazim and Sayeed Hamid of public administration department are among the recipients, as are Siraj Bashir from the social work department, Barerah Siddiqui in clinical psychology, Farhan Ahmed Siddiqui in computer science, Mubeen Ara, Qadeer Muhammad Ali and Saima Majeed in marine biology and Syeda Asma Omer in plant conservation.

The other PhD recipients are Syed Ammad Ali and Naveed Wahid from the economics department, Hafiz Syed Mahmood Alam and Zubeda Begum of the Islamic learning department, Abdul Rasheed of the statistics department, Muhammad Jamil of mathematics, Tansif-ur-Rehman in European studies, Taqdees Ara Malik, Darshna Kumari, Faiz Muhammad and Rao M Abid Khan from the microbiology department, Sana Akhtar from special education, Amtul Sami from biotechnology department, and Roohi Kanwal and Atia Batool from the zoology department.

The rest of the PhD recipients are Ashfaq Ali Naz, a student of the physics department, Amir Shadmani of the pharmacognosy department, Faisal Rafique from applied physics, Muhammad Waseem Zia from the library and information science department, Shazia Nawaz in molecular medicine, Urooj Khan in mass communications, and Saiqa Muneer in pharmaceutics.

In addition, HEJ, a research institute of KU, also awarded PhD degrees to Samreen Ashraf and Bilquees Bano in chemistry. The varsity also conferred on MPhil degrees. The successful students are: Sohail Ahmed of biotechnology department; Afsheen Afsar from chemistry; Tuba Shakil Malick and Humaira Saleem from molecular medicine; Masooma Hassan of the microbiology department; Juweria Tanveer and Arif Akhtar Azam in physics; Tooba Fayyaz in mathematics; Hareem Siddiqui in public administration; Sidra Shehzad in clinical psychology; Salman Ashfaq Ahmad in pharmaceutics; Kubra Siraj, Huma Mirza, Ghulam Fatima Soomro, Sharafat Afzal and Um-e-Kulsoom in applied economics; Sabahat Raza in European studies, and Muhammad Afzal in economics.

The HEJ also awarded MPhl degrees to Rida Khalid in pharmaceutical chemistry, Sarah Jameel Khan in pharmacology, Lubna Farman Ali in food science and technology, Zunaira Riaz, Syed Waqas Rehman and Sehrish Mehmood in agriculture, Mirza Uzair Baig in statistics and Aliya Maqsood in physiology.

Ramla Binte Baber, Syed Farhan Abbas Nqvi and Maaz Uddin Ahmed Siddiqui of the pharmacognosy department and Faisal Khan, Sarfaraz Ali, Anum Iftikhar Malik, Tehreem Saba and Syed M Zaki Shah completed their MPhl studies in chemistry. Meanwhile, Karachi University awarded Masters of Surgery degree to Dr Muhammad Tahir.