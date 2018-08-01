Players to be paid allowance: PHF chief

KARACHI: National hockey team’s captain Rizwan Senior Tuesday said that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has assured him that the players will be given their daily allowance.

While addressing a press conference, Rizwan said the hockey players had taken the step of protesting over the non-issuance of their due daily allowance, however, they no longer will be protesting since the PHF president has given assurance in this regard.

The captain added that they were not under pressure to hold the press conference.

On Monday, members of the national hockey team had announced that they will not be participating in the upcoming Asian Games as a protest against the non-payment of their daily allowance.

“The players have not yet received the daily allowance for the training camp held for Champions Trophy,” Rizwan Senior had said. “We won’t participate in the Asian Games if we aren’t given our due daily allowance.”

The national side’s training camp was scheduled in Holland for the Champions Trophy.

“It’s not a revolt we are asking for our due right,” Rizwan had added. The PHF president in his reaction on the developments had said that there was a conspiracy underway against the national hockey team. “We will clear all the dues before going to the Asian Games. Unfortunately, our grant was stopped due to the unknown reasons,” he added. “If we don’t get money from the national kitty I will pay the players through my own means,” he had said.