Wed August 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2018

Three injured as gas cylinder explodes

LAHORE: Three people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a fuel station near Surayya Azeem Hospital on Tuesday. Rescuers removed the injured to hospital. According to the rescuers, a gas cylinder exploded when it was being refilled. Windowpanes of nearby buildings were smashed due to the intensity of the blast. Police cordoned off the filling station to collect the forensic evidences.

