ATP and WTA Washington Open scores

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Scores on Monday from the opening day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seed):
Men 1st rd: Tim Smyczek (USA) bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-4, 6-3
Malek Jaziri (TUN) bt Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-4, 6-1
Noah Rubin (USA) bt Mikhail Youzhny (RUS) 6-4, 6-4
Andy Murray (GBR) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
Marius Copil (ROM) bt Mirza Basic (BIH) 7-6 (11/9), 6-4.
Women 1st rd: Andrea Petkovic (GER) bt Jamie Loeb (USA) 6-1, 6-1
Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) bt Kristie Ahn (USA) 6-2, 6-1
Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB x5) 6-2, 6-0
Allie Kiick (USA) bt Han Xinyun (CHN) 6-2, 6-3
Fanny Stollar (HUN) bt Mayo Hibi (JPN) 6-1, 7-6 (8/6).
WASHINGTON: Scores on Monday from the opening day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seed):
Men 1st rd: Tim Smyczek (USA) bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-4, 6-3
Malek Jaziri (TUN) bt Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-4, 6-1
Noah Rubin (USA) bt Mikhail Youzhny (RUS) 6-4, 6-4
Andy Murray (GBR) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
Marius Copil (ROM) bt Mirza Basic (BIH) 7-6 (11/9), 6-4.
Women 1st rd: Andrea Petkovic (GER) bt Jamie Loeb (USA) 6-1, 6-1
Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) bt Kristie Ahn (USA) 6-2, 6-1
Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB x5) 6-2, 6-0
Allie Kiick (USA) bt Han Xinyun (CHN) 6-2, 6-3
Fanny Stollar (HUN) bt Mayo Hibi (JPN) 6-1, 7-6 (8/6).
Comments