Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ATP and WTA Washington Open scores

WASHINGTON: Scores on Monday from the opening day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seed):

Men 1st rd: Tim Smyczek (USA) bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-4, 6-3

Malek Jaziri (TUN) bt Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-4, 6-1

Noah Rubin (USA) bt Mikhail Youzhny (RUS) 6-4, 6-4

Andy Murray (GBR) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

Marius Copil (ROM) bt Mirza Basic (BIH) 7-6 (11/9), 6-4.

Women 1st rd: Andrea Petkovic (GER) bt Jamie Loeb (USA) 6-1, 6-1

Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) bt Kristie Ahn (USA) 6-2, 6-1

Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB x5) 6-2, 6-0

Allie Kiick (USA) bt Han Xinyun (CHN) 6-2, 6-3

Fanny Stollar (HUN) bt Mayo Hibi (JPN) 6-1, 7-6 (8/6).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar