'The Devil Wears Prada' star Emily Blunt debuts new look

Emily Blunt unveiled a striking new hairstyle, trading her signature red hair bob with a totally different look.

Keeping up with the fast-paced fashion world of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the actress debuted a bleach-blonde look with shadow roots.

On Thursday, August 14, Blunt, who plays Emily Charlton, the senior assistant to Miranda Priestly—the editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine— appeared on the New York City set of the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel with the dramatic transformation.

Sporting a black-and-red striped Coach sweater featuring an apple shape with "N.Y." embroidered in the center, she paired it with matching red pants.

The 42-year-old actress completed her look with a silver tie and sported Dior sunglasses, before channelling a new look by a black Maison Margiela skirt, tights and maroon heeled ankle boots for the shoot.

Blunt’s new hairstyle marked a bold shift from her character’s iconic deep red locks in the original 2006 film.

When she was spotted on set on July 29, she was still rocking the red hair, suggesting that her character may undergo a transformation at some point during the storyline.

Additionally, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to hit the theaters on May 1, 2026.