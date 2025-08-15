Netflix September 2025: All the shows, movies leaving platform

Netflix hasn't released a full, official list of titles leaving the US platform in September 2025 yet. The list of removals is usually announced closer to the end of the preceding month.
However, based on news reports and content renewal cycles, here are some titles that are rumoured or have been confirmed to be leaving:
Movies leaving Netflix
- 17 Again (2009)
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- After Earth (2013)
- Airport (1970)
- Airport ’77 (1977)
- Airport 1975 (1974)
- American Gangster (2007)
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)
- Barbarian (2022)
- Bee Movie (2007)
- Black Hawk Down (2001)
- Blood and Bone (2009)
- Burn After Reading (2008)
- Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
- Dumb and Dumber To (2014)
- Flushed Away (2006)
- Hanna (2011)
- Home (2015)
- Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)
- MacGruber (2010)
- Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)
- Midway (1976)
- National Security (2003)
- One Piece Movie Collection:
- One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016)
- One Piece Film: Gold (2016)
- One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure (2017)
- One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018)
- Paul (2011)
- Red Eye (2005)
- See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
- Sicario (2015)
- The Dilemma (2011)
- The Holiday (2006)
- The Jerk (1979)
- The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
- The Match (2020) – Netflix Original Removal
- Note: This is not the 2025 Korean movie.
- The Mule (2018)
- The Notebook (2004)
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- Trainwreck (2015)
- Vampires (1998)
- Us (2019)
- V for Vendetta (2006)
- Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
Series leaving Netflix:
- A House of Blocks (1 Season)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light (1 Season) – Netflix Original Removal
- Heartland (Seasons 1-16)
- Note: Removal notice not currently showing – was previously due to be removed in August. It could be renewed again.
- My Perfect Landing (Season 1)
- Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)
- Thomas and Friends (Season 24)
- Wipeout (Season 1)
- Collision Course (2022)
- Sky Tour: The Movie (2020)
- Ave Maryam (2018)
- Kandasamys: The Wedding (2019)
- The Resident (Seasons 1-6) – Disney Removal
- Four Daughters (2023)
- Grimsburg (Season 1)
- Two Lovers (2008)
- Animal (2016)
- Cargo (2020)
- The Champion (2020)
- The Shadow (2019)
- Kaagar (2019)
- Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
- Greenleaf (Seasons 1-5)
- Pokemon Collection (Note: These have been scheduled to be removed before and were eventually renewed):
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series (2021)
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (2022)
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (2023)
- Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (2023)
- Titipo Titipo (Season 1)
- Mohammed Ali Road (2021)
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (2023) – Netflix Original Removal
- Band of Brothers (Limited Series) – HBO Removal
- The Pacific (Limited Series) – HBO Removal
- The Stronghold (2020) – Netflix Original Removal
- Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023) – Netflix Original Removal
- The Persian Version (2023) – Sony Pictures Removal
- The Miracle Club (2023)
- Battle (2018) – Netflix Original Removal
- What We Leave Behind (2022)