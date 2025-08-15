Netflix September 2025: All the shows, movies leaving platform

Netflix hasn't released a full, official list of titles leaving the US platform in September 2025 yet. The list of removals is usually announced closer to the end of the preceding month.

However, based on news reports and content renewal cycles, here are some titles that are rumoured or have been confirmed to be leaving:

Movies leaving Netflix

17 Again (2009)

50 First Dates (2004)

After Earth (2013)

Airport (1970)

Airport ’77 (1977)

Airport 1975 (1974)

American Gangster (2007)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Barbarian (2022)

Bee Movie (2007)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Blood and Bone (2009)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Flushed Away (2006)

Hanna (2011)

Home (2015)

Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)

MacGruber (2010)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Midway (1976)

National Security (2003)

One Piece Movie Collection:

One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016)

One Piece Film: Gold (2016)

One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure (2017)

One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018)

Paul (2011)

Red Eye (2005)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Sicario (2015)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

The Jerk (1979)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Match (2020) – Netflix Original Removal

Note: This is not the 2025 Korean movie.

The Mule (2018)

The Notebook (2004)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Polar Express (2004)

Trainwreck (2015)

Vampires (1998)

Us (2019)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Series leaving Netflix: