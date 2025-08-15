Powerball Jackpot hits $565 Million: What's next?

Powerball Jackpot, an American multi-state lottery game lottery, has rolled over again after August 13, 2025, numbers could not be made to produce a jackpot match. The next drawing on August 16, 2025, is carrying a huge $565 million top prize.

The biggest Jackpot draw on last Wednesday, August 13, 2025, generated winning numbers of 4, 11, 40, 44, 50 in series and a red Powerball 4, but none of the purchased tickets in the country matched all six numbers.

Lottery winner will have a choice of taking the complete $565 million in 30 yearly installments or a single time lump sum of $258.8 million before taxes as cash payout.

Lucky duck most probably will prefer less but instant payment if it goes as expected and popular receiving way than taxes are there for that individual.

Federal withholding at 24% will cut around $196.7 million and the top marginal rate of 37% could reduce it further to around $163 million.

Some American states have tax exceptions like Florida, Texas and California but if any New Yorker wins, 10.9% levy will be taken on lottery money.

In the opposite situation, finance calculations will be as, annual gross pay check will be around $18.8 million per year and roughly $11.8 million left after the highest federal deductions.

Global famed Mega Millions, another U.S. lottery, will hold its own drawing on Friday night with a $198 million jackpot. Winning chances remain steep 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball, slightly worse than Mega Millions’ 1 in 290.4 million.

Current Powerball prize overtakes the $526.5 million won in California earlier this year and surpasses the $349 million Mega Millions jackpot claimed by an Illinois player in March, 2025.

Last year in 2024 record was a $1.326 billion Powerball win in Oregon.