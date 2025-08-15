Meghan Markle's royal nods in 'With Love, Meghan' spark curiosity

The trailer for the second season of Meghan Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan has dropped, and eagle-eyed royal watchers have spotted some interesting details.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the trailer on social media, showcasing her upcoming series, which premieres on August 26.

In the trailer, Meghan wears a stunning white Carolina Herrera dress adorned with lily-of-the-valley flowers, a nod to Queen Elizabeth II's favourite blooms.

Lily-of-the-valley flowers hold deep significance in the royal family, as Queen Elizabeth II famously carried them in her 1947 wedding bouquet and featured them in her 1953 coronation flowers.

Princess Kate also incorporated these delicate white blossoms into her wedding bouquet in 2011. According to gardener Alan Titchmarsh, Queen Elizabeth "loved primroses, lily-of-the-valley, and other modest blooms far more than elaborate exotics," which speaks volumes about her personality.

Beyond the floral tribute, Meghan was also seen wearing a burgundy pullover from French brand Sézane, similar to one worn by Kate Middleton in 2023.

This has sparked speculation about potential connections between the two royal family members. The trailer also features celebrity guests like Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, and renowned chefs David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi, and Clare Smyth.

In the closing moments of the trailer, Meghan pokes fun at her husband Prince Harry, saying, "You know who doesn't like lobster? My husband," to which celebrity chef José Andrés nonchalantly replies, "And you married him?"

The comment made Meghan laugh out loud. Despite the playful jab, Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were not featured in the trailer.

The second season promises more warmth, glamour, and candid moments, with Meghan exploring bold flavors, experimenting with new techniques, and discovering simple ways to add beauty to everyday life.

With its premiere just around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting the new episodes.