Buckingham Palace makes grand gesture for Princess Anne on 75th birthday

King Charles is not stepping back from publicly acknowledging the hardest-working member of the firm, Princess Anne, on her milestone moment.

Just a day before the Princess Royal's 75th birthday, Buckingham Palace released a delightful portrait of beaming Anne, which was captured at her house, Gatcombe Park.

The newly released portrait showcased Zara Tindall's mother in a royal blue dress with contrasting white buttons, collars and cuffs, passing a smile to the camera.

Alongside the picture, the royal family's spokesperson shared, "Ahead of Her Royal Highness’s 75th birthday tomorrow, Buckingham Palace has released a new picture of The Princess Royal."

"The image was taken last month at Gatcombe Park, the private residence of The Princess Royal. The photograph was taken by John Swannell."

It is important to note that the Palace has been honouring Princess Anne with grand gestures since the beginning of August.

First, King Charles celebrated the "duty and devotion" of her sister by unveiling a birthday coin in her tribute.

Afterwards, the social media channels of the royal family kept on posting back-to-back tributes to Anne to highlight her passion to serve people as a working royal.