Typhoon Podul reaches China after destructions in Taiwan

Typhoon Podul dropped heavy rain on southern China on August 14, 2025, which caused extensive turmoil in major cities, including Hong Kong city, after passing through Taiwan, 143 people sustained injuries.

Tropical strom resulted in flight cancellation up to 20% in southern China as Podul hit parts of the provinces of Hunan, Jiangxi and Guangdong with record rains of 70 mm an hour.

“Almost one million cubic meters of water has been released from a reservoir in eastern Guangdong province on August 13, 2025, a day before downpour to make space for further heavy rain,” Chinese state media reported.

Guangdong residents were warned and asked to stay indoors later around 75,000 people from vulnerable areas were evacuated since the start of heavy rainfall of 622 mm from August 02, 2025, till date.

The Chinese government announced a detailed package of $59.9 million in new disaster relief funding, which makes the total budget for the environmental crisis to at least $812 million since April 2025.

The world's second-largest economy is under the radar of extreme weather conditions and the country is struggling with record rains in south and north as well as extended heat waves in state central areas.