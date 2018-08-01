Wed August 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2018

ANP council member resigns

NOWSHERA: A member of the central and provincial council of Awami National Party (ANP) Muhammad Ayub Khattak on Tuesday resigned from the party basic membership, over the poor performance of the district organisation in the recently held general elections. Ayub Khattak, who belongs to Nizampur Gajukhel, stated that he had submitted his resignation to the district president of the party. He believed that the ANP lacked the organization due to which it could not perform well in the elections.

