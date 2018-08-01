SJC adjourns hearing in Justice Siddiqui case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to an indefinite period on the complaint filed against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. A five-member bench of the SJC, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the complaint.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and chief justices of Sindh High Court and Balochistan High Court were the other members of the bench. Raising objection, Justice Siddiqui’s counsel Hamid Khan told the bench that the prosecution witness had not disclosed production of documents in his affidavit, so the same could not be produced in the evidence.

The court asked Attorney General Khalid Javed to identify the documents with the witness that will be produced in the evidence and also exhibit in the record so that the defence counsel may be able to cross-examine it. The attorney general the other day produced before the court the first witness Ali Anwar Gopang, former director maintenance, Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the attorney general as to why he had not sought the help of deputy attorney general to place the documents in order. The attorney general replied that at a time when the instant reference was filed, Maulvi Anwarul Haq, former attorney general, was the main prosecutor in the case. Khalid Javed said he was facing problem for being new in the instant matter.

The chief justice told the attorney general that he should have informed the court in advance. The attorney general further submitted that as he had been appointed by the caretaker government and the new government may appoint another person as attorney general that’s why it would be better to seek the assistance of Maulvi Anwarul Haq, who had prepared the instant case.

He further submitted that Mr. Haq was abroad and expected to return in the first week of August. The court ruled that the proceeding will be fixed for hearing after Maulvi Anwarul Haq’s return and adjourned the proceeding for an indefinite period.