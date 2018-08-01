Collapsed Askari Park ride was not properly fitted: report

The investigation into the amusement ride collapse in Askari Park which left a teenager dead earlier this month has revealed that the structure fell because it was not properly fitted.

The 16-seater ride dubbed ‘Monster’ had collapsed at Askari Park near Old Sabzi Mandi, killing 14-year-old Kashaf and leaving a dozen others injured.

According to the investigation report submitted to Sindh Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the ride had been imported in used condition from China and the operating staff was neither well-qualified nor well- trained for the respective job.

Moreover, the usage of low-quality material, ill-fitting bolts and inappropriate welding contributed to the fatal accident, the report stated.

Holding the stakeholders, operating staff and the park’s audit team accountable for the incident, the report concluded that all other rides at the park should be thoroughly inspected before it is reopened for the public.