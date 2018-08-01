PHF promises to pay players before Asian Games

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) chiefs have assured the players who are to represent Pakistan at the Asian Games 2018 that their daily allowances and other dues would be given before the event.

They said the players must continue their training for the big event in Indonesia, PHF sources told ‘The News’ on Tuesday. The sources said that PHF would resolve the financial issues through sponsorship. It has contacted some private sector organizations in this respect, they added.

Besides, PHF is in contact with the federal government to get its approved financial grant, the sources said. PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar told ‘The News’ that PHF was committed to releasing all the financial dues of the players before the Asian Games.

“We paid those amounts to the players which had been due since the time of the previous management of the PHF. And we will pay the amounts that are due now too,” he said. He said the players must continue their hard work in the training camp. “They will soon hear good news regarding their payments,” he added.

He said that PHF management had contacted an institution to get sponsorship to resolve the financial problems of the players.Meanwhile, a group of senior players addressed a hurriedly called press conference at Dr Shah-Islahuddin Academy on Tuesday and said that they had not boycotted the Asian Games. They just wanted to inform the authorities about their financial problems.

Captain Rizwan Senior said the players were working hard, “but the situation is that we are empty handed and our daily allowances and other financial dues are still to be paid. “We trust the PHF promise that it will make our payments before the Asian Games,” the skipper said.

He said that if their dues were not paid before the event, they would not participate in the event. Goalkeeper Imran Butt and Irfan Sr were also present on the occasion.

On Monday, immediately after the announcement of the 18-member squad for Asian Games, the players staged a protest, demanding that their daily allowances and other financial benefits be paid.Talking to reporters, senior players said that they were doing hard work, but were mentally disturbed because of lack of financial support.