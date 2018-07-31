Pakistan hockey team protest over non-payment of dues

KARACHI: Just after the announcement of 18- member national hockey team for Asian Games 2018, the players of the national hockey team protested that their daily allowances and other financial benefits did not release so far, due to which they are facing the financial crisis.

While talking to the newsman at Dr Muhammad Ali Shah-Islahuddin hokey academy ground, a few senior players had serious reservations and said that they are doing hard work to get the sues in the coming Asia games but mentally disturb due to lack of financial support. It may be pertinent to note that the interim federal government has stopped the financial grant of PHF.

The players said that, they would continue the practice in the training camp till the end of camp. However if their daily allowances and other financial benefits would not be given to them they would reservations about their participation in the Asian Games. They are waiting that how PHF handles the situation, and would then decide about future plan.

Our correspondent adds: The national hockey players have refused to take part in the training camp set up for the Asian Games, set aside taking part in the Asian Games, for having not received their outstanding dues from the federation. The Pakistan Hockey Federation, that has its camp office in Islamabad where its President Brig Khokhar sits, has sent an SOS message to the federal government for help.

The players say inadequate funding by the government has affected the PHF as well as the players. The announcement comes ahead of the Asian Games and amid a financial crisis that has gripped the PHF, which says the government has allegedly stopped funding the sports body. PHF has on numerous occasions appealed to the government to release funds, the most recent of which came last week when the federation asked the government for a grant of Rs200 million. Team manager and Olympian Hasan Sardar said lack of funding had lowered the morale of the players who were confident after faring well against Argentina, Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands. On Monday, the players had a sit-in revolt against the PHF. Captain Rizwan Sr asked how the team will win if there is no money. He added that the players are upset about not being paid.