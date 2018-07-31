NAB files reference against Shaukat Aziz, Jatoi

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, filed a reference in the Accountability Court, Islamabad, against ex-prime minister Shaukat Aziz regarding the illegal appointment of Basharat Hasan Bashir as consultant MP-2 Scale.

Besides ex-prime minister Shaukat Aziz, the other co-accused in the reference include former federal minister for water and power and top leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Liaqat Jatoi, ex-secretary W&P Ismail Qureshi, ex-Addl. Secretary W&P, ex-JS M/o W&P Yousaf Memon and Ghulam Nabi Mangrio, ex-SO M/O W&P Umar Farooq, ex-chairman- Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) Air Marshal (retd) Shahid Hamid, ex-secretary AEDB Brig Dr Nasim A Khan and ex-DG (PP) AEDB Dr. Basharat Hasan Bashir.

The accused persons in connivance with each other illegally appointed Basharat Hasan Bashir as consultant MP-II Scale without following prescribed procedures/rules and consulting proper channels in violation of Rules of Business.

Moreover, the appointment was made retrospectively w.e.f. 01-06-2006 in violation of the MP scale policy guidelines and AEDB’s own Service Regulations without open competition. After expiry of his consultancy contract in May 2008, accused Basharat Hasan Bashir illegally held the said post for almost five years without any extension, notification or regular appointment and kept on enjoying salary and all perks and privileges illegally in connivance with the management of AEDB.

Later on, the accused persons namely ex-prime minister Shaukat Aziz, Liaquat Ali Khan Jatoi, ex-minister for W&P, Ismail Qureshi, ex-secretary W&P, and Air Marshal (retd) Shahid Hamid, ex-chairman-Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) and others by misusing their authority illegally appointed Dr. Basharat Hasan Bashir in AEDB. The NAB stated that in violation of the code of conduct, the suspects are accused of appointing Basharat Hasan Bashir a consultant and Basharat Hassan Bashir did not leave his office despite his tenure ending after five years.