Asad, Shaneira distribute prizes at JSMU students’ week

KARACHI: Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) organised the annual students’ event ‘Endynamo 3.0’ here the other day. Test cricketer Asad Shafiq and Shaneira Akram presented prizes to the winners who participated in competitions.

During the multi-sport event, 51 different competitions were held. Asad awarded prizes to boys while Shaneira presented girls with the trophies.Both Shaneira and Asad stressed the need for maintaining a healthy balance between co-curricular activities and studies and hoped that the students will bring laurels to the country in whichever field they choose.

A jubilant crowd welcomed both the guests. Vice-Chancellor of JSMU, Prof S.M. Tariq Rafi, congratulated the chairperson of the Student Council Ghazala Usman and appreciated the efforts of the student council office-holders for successfully conducting the fortnight-long event.