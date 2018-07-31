Hockey players demand release of allowances before Asian Games

KARACHI: Soon after the announcement of an 18-member squad for Asian Games 2018, made by chairman national selection committee Islahuddin, the players staged a protest against the failure of the authorities to release their daily allowances and other financial benefits.

The players said that they would continue practice in the training camp, but if the daily allowances and other financial benefits were not given, they might rethink their decision to compete at the Asian Games.

While talking to newsmen at Dr Shah-Islahuddin Academy, the players said that they were working hard to win the Asian Games but they were mentally disturbed because of lack of financial support from PHF.

It may be pertinent to note that the interim federal government has stopped the financial grant of PH.“If our financial issues are not resolved, we may not go to Indonesia,” a senior player said.