Park for Peshawar

That Peshawar is a city of flowers remains confined to fairy tales. Unlike other mega cities, Peshawar doesn’t even have proper public parks. Jinnah Park, which was built by Sir George Cunningham, is losing its value with every change of provincial government. The two flyovers built for the BRT project devoured a big chunk of the park. PM-in-waiting Imran Khan vowed to open governor house for public, if he were to come into power.

In the 2018 elections, residents of Peshawar have voted for the PTI and brought it into power. Now is the time for Imran Khan to fulfil his promise. He should convert Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s governor house into a public park. The governor house with its plush sprawling green lawns and the unending beds of variety of flowers would provide relaxing moments to visitors. The governor house’s building can be converted into a library where people can come and read good books. It is hoped that the PTI will look into this suggestion.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar