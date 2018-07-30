Four die in Bahawalpur accidents

BAHAWALPUR: Three including two motorcyclists were killed and five others injured in an accident Sunday near Adda Labutari on Minchinabad Road, Bahawalnagar. Bikers Kashif and Raza died on the spot while five others including two children were critically injured and rushed to the DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar. Later, two injured had been referred to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur. While in another accident near Bahawalpur, a passenger Muhammad Yousaf died and six others injured when a van in which they were travelling rammed into a trailer. Injured were rushed to the BVH by Rescue 1122.