Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four die in Bahawalpur accidents

BAHAWALPUR: Three including two motorcyclists were killed and five others injured in an accident Sunday near Adda Labutari on Minchinabad Road, Bahawalnagar. Bikers Kashif and Raza died on the spot while five others including two children were critically injured and rushed to the DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar. Later, two injured had been referred to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur. While in another accident near Bahawalpur, a passenger Muhammad Yousaf died and six others injured when a van in which they were travelling rammed into a trailer. Injured were rushed to the BVH by Rescue 1122.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar