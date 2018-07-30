Basilashvili makes title breakthrough

HAMBURG: Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili earned his first ATP title in Hamburg on Sunday with a 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 victory over defending champion Leonardo Mayer in the final.The 26-year-old Basilashvili, ranked 81st, was competing in his third final, having finished runner-up at Kitzbuehel in 2016 and in Memphis last year. Argentina’s Mayer was denied in his bid for a third Hamburg crown in five years.