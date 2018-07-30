Passive smoking

Despite several warnings by health experts that smoking is injurious to health, many people smoke cigarette on a daily basis. Smoking is one of the primary causes for lung cancer and other serious diseases. In fact, many non-smokers are exposed to passive smoking when they inhale the smoke from other people’s cigarettes.

In recent times, even school- and college-going students are also involved in this dangerous habit. The government in collaboration with the healthcare authorities should conduct awareness programmes and educate people about the dangers of smoking.

Sara Farooq

Turbat