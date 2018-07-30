Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Passive smoking

Despite several warnings by health experts that smoking is injurious to health, many people smoke cigarette on a daily basis. Smoking is one of the primary causes for lung cancer and other serious diseases. In fact, many non-smokers are exposed to passive smoking when they inhale the smoke from other people’s cigarettes.

In recent times, even school- and college-going students are also involved in this dangerous habit. The government in collaboration with the healthcare authorities should conduct awareness programmes and educate people about the dangers of smoking.

Sara Farooq

Turbat

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar