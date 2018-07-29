The hard part begins now

Imran Khan’s victory in the 2018 elections has given a ray of hope to many people. However, Khan has a lot to do to prove that he is capable of delivering on his promises. The entire nation will now see that the promises that Khan made were not a bunch of hollow promises to get people to vote for him.

The country, which is hard-hit by terrorism, needs a better leader who can improve the law and order situation. Pakistanis are now hoping to see the leader in action and expecting him to tackle the crises in an efficient manner.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar ( Kech )

*****

During election campaigns, almost all politicians vow to work for the betterment of the country. Since we have our winner now, it is hoped that the selected candidates will take steps to deliver on their promises and ensure the availability of all those necessities and services they promised to provide to people. The reason why people chose the PTI is because they want to fight against the status quo.

Those politicians who do not deliver on their promises should be held responsible and be barred from contesting the elections in the future.

Faraz Ahmed ( Karachi )

*****

At present, our country is facing a large number of problems. It is facing multifarious challenges like economic deprivation, rampant corruption, chronic illiteracy, political instability, poor governance and rise in extremism.

In order to eliminate such appalling conditions, the new government should formulate effective strategies to deal with all challenges.

Junaid Ahmed Sohoo ( Karachi )