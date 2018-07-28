DG Khan Cement commissions Asia’s most modern plant in Hub

Karachi: DG Khan Cement Company Limited part of Nishat Group, Pakistan’s largest industrial conglomerate announced official opening of its recently commissioned Asia’s most modern European cement plant in Hub near Karachi.

This is the most technologically advanced plant of its kind in Asia and completed in the record time of only 30 months.

FLSmidth, Loesche and Haver & Boecker from Europe are the main equipment suppliers. This giant cement plant has been designed for the highest levels of output with the least impact on the surroundings and without polluting the air. It is equipped with the most modern, environmentally friendly technology and complies with all the environmental standards. The Combined daily production capacity of DG cement is 25000 tons.

All raw materials are sourced within Pakistan, making DG Khan Cement one of the few companies that complete the entire value chain from bare limestone rock to high quality cement within the country.