‘Elections conducted in peaceful manner’

BAHAWALPUR: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Rana Thursday said the elections 2018 were conducted in a peaceful manner in Bahawalpur division.

Talking to reporters, he lauded performance of all institutions for their cooperation to hold polls peacefully. He said some 4,321 polling stations were established in the division out of which 224 were rated extremely sensitive while 750 were declared sensitive.

The RPO said some 10,923 policemen, 825 volunteers and 11,251 special police performed duty on election. He said 1,334 CCTV cameras were used for monitoring of sensitive polling stations whereas 224 walk-through gates and 929 metal detectors were used to secure polling stations. He said overall situation was peaceful in the division during polling process, however, cases against nine persons were registered on violation of code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).