Poetry sans hyperbole

Sufnay keetay chooro choor ais dunya nein
Zehr payala chakhday na te ki karday
Yousaf Alamgirian’s book of Punjabi poetry ‘Sufnay’ is full of heart and humanity. His expression is passionate and a deep amount of feeling is put into every word. His poetry allows us to feel compassion for the suffering of other beings. In other words, this book invites us to connect— with whom we share this planet.
Honest, unpretentious, and appealing, rooted in reality, his poetry talks about everyday things, about normal people, people whose stories will otherwise be lost. It is imperative for a poet of today to be relevant to the times he is living in. His poetry goes to the lonely and the unsatisfied, also to the nerve-racked like Palestinians and Kashmiris, and to the enslaved-by-corruption.
Yousaf Alamgirian writes about things that absolutely haunt him. His poetry is not merely a cerebral act, it springs from practical knowledge. It is rational, also critical but not cynical. His nazms Sachhi gal, Bahr dee kmaayee, Dahrti Maan, Aithay koyee banda away, Roshni, Kon Uthay gaa, Dooji golee, Kaalay te roshan damaghaan di jang, Shaheed di Maan, Khouf, Apnay hissay da kam, Korupshan, Bacchay, Eh kon nain, Nazuk walay, Nabi daa farmaan, Aao saray aika karyay reveal this reality.
Poets of today shy away from a direct declaration. Yousaf Alamgirian is excessively outspoken. He says the things that are the hardest to say:
Eh Ehtesab Bureau day wus di gul naheen
Chungi fasal layee chungay beeg di lorr hondi aay
Yousaf Alamgirian’s Ghazals reveal love in all its forms. See the poet’s varying responses to the changing seasons of the heart:
Galiyaan dey wich rol na chadden
Makoon maray dhol na chidden
Oh kadee wi teree naheen cee
Dil noon eh samjavaan kikkan
Yousaf gham aay dahda tagraa
Kirday neer lokaavan kikkan
Rabba manoun yaar mila dey
Mila day bas aik waar mila dey
Ohday bahjoun kuj wee neehoon
Bhavain kol sansaar mila day
Nainan dey wich hanjoo balday dil nuun tanghaan sarr diyan
Bhol naheen sakdiyan Yousaf manoon gallaan sohnay yaar diyan
Dil noon payaar dey painday pa kay sukh kisay wi paaya naheen
Addiyaan chuk chuk payee main waikhaan mahee ghar noon ayaa naheen
Ohdee shakl jay daikh naheen sakda
Photo ohdee chumya na kar
His Nazms like Sarr, Taangh, Dou pal, Khushboo, Thorr, Syaapa, Reejhaan, Hijr, Kamayee, Chaara karyay, Murr Aaa, Meraa subh kuj toon ain, differ in length, but collectively, they make us reevaluate his conception of love in all its shapes -- the lover, the mother, the love of God, the homeland etc. Delve deeply and you will find his poems addressing all of these loves and more.
