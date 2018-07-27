Poetry sans hyperbole

Sufnay keetay chooro choor ais dunya nein

Zehr payala chakhday na te ki karday

Yousaf Alamgirian’s book of Punjabi poetry ‘Sufnay’ is full of heart and humanity. His expression is passionate and a deep amount of feeling is put into every word. His poetry allows us to feel compassion for the suffering of other beings. In other words, this book invites us to connect— with whom we share this planet.

Honest, unpretentious, and appealing, rooted in reality, his poetry talks about everyday things, about normal people, people whose stories will otherwise be lost. It is imperative for a poet of today to be relevant to the times he is living in. His poetry goes to the lonely and the unsatisfied, also to the nerve-racked like Palestinians and Kashmiris, and to the enslaved-by-corruption.

Yousaf Alamgirian writes about things that absolutely haunt him. His poetry is not merely a cerebral act, it springs from practical knowledge. It is rational, also critical but not cynical. His nazms Sachhi gal, Bahr dee kmaayee, Dahrti Maan, Aithay koyee banda away, Roshni, Kon Uthay gaa, Dooji golee, Kaalay te roshan damaghaan di jang, Shaheed di Maan, Khouf, Apnay hissay da kam, Korupshan, Bacchay, Eh kon nain, Nazuk walay, Nabi daa farmaan, Aao saray aika karyay reveal this reality.

Poets of today shy away from a direct declaration. Yousaf Alamgirian is excessively outspoken. He says the things that are the hardest to say:

Eh Ehtesab Bureau day wus di gul naheen

Chungi fasal layee chungay beeg di lorr hondi aay

Yousaf Alamgirian’s Ghazals reveal love in all its forms. See the poet’s varying responses to the changing seasons of the heart:

Galiyaan dey wich rol na chadden

Makoon maray dhol na chidden

Oh kadee wi teree naheen cee

Dil noon eh samjavaan kikkan

Yousaf gham aay dahda tagraa

Kirday neer lokaavan kikkan

Rabba manoun yaar mila dey

Mila day bas aik waar mila dey

Ohday bahjoun kuj wee neehoon

Bhavain kol sansaar mila day

Nainan dey wich hanjoo balday dil nuun tanghaan sarr diyan

Bhol naheen sakdiyan Yousaf manoon gallaan sohnay yaar diyan

Dil noon payaar dey painday pa kay sukh kisay wi paaya naheen

Addiyaan chuk chuk payee main waikhaan mahee ghar noon ayaa naheen

Ohdee shakl jay daikh naheen sakda

Photo ohdee chumya na kar

His Nazms like Sarr, Taangh, Dou pal, Khushboo, Thorr, Syaapa, Reejhaan, Hijr, Kamayee, Chaara karyay, Murr Aaa, Meraa subh kuj toon ain, differ in length, but collectively, they make us reevaluate his conception of love in all its shapes -- the lover, the mother, the love of God, the homeland etc. Delve deeply and you will find his poems addressing all of these loves and more.